Watch: Deepika Padukone's Video Montage Of Her Entire Journey At Cannes 2022

Actor Deepika Padukone served as a jury member at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival during which she showcased different looks. From pantsuits to sarees and customised gowns with authentic jewellery, the Piku actor scaled up the glamour quotient by donning them with utmost grace at the prestigious festival.

Now, on May 31, Deepika took to her social media space and shared a video montage featuring her entire Cannes journey, therefore giving a glimpse of her all the outfits that she wore on the red carpet as well as streets of the French Riviera.

Deepika Padukone shares a short video of Cannes' journey

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone dropped a video montage, which starts with the actor arriving at the Cannes Film Festival, and cuts into some glimpses of her red carpet looks. The clip also features her getting the makeup done during which she says, "and then we will use that filter".

The clip then cuts into a text reading, "Rewind Cannes French Riviera". From gracing the red carpet in an all-orange gown and taking to the streets of the French Riviera in florals to making heads turn in a golden and black gown with massive sleeves and her all-white saree for the last day of the event, the video has it all.

The 36-year-old simply captioned the video, "Au Revoir Cannes…@festivaldecannes #Cannes2022".

Deepika Padukone wraps up Cannes Film Festival

After delivering the awards at the global film festival as a vital part of the eight-member jury, Deepika headed to her Instagram account and shared a video in the Reels section. The video starts with the Padmaavat actor saying, "We are leaving from here like everyone is really upset." It showed the actor and her team trying on the crying filter on Snapchat that has gone viral in recent days.

Towards the end of the video, Deepika was shown the video after which she broke into laughter and said, "I said this person is having a breakdown and then I was like 'oh, it's a filter'."

For the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, the Chennai Express star opted for an ivory-coloured ruffled saree with a dramatic pearl necklace that gave a regal touch to the overall attire.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone