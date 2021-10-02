Deepika Padukone Becomes 1st Indian Actor To Win Global Achiever's Award For Best Actress

Bollywood actor and producer Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Global Achiever’s Award for Best Actress on Friday, October 1, making her the first Indian actor to achieve the remarkable feat.

The prominent list of awardees features several other prominent personalities including Christiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama, and Jeff Bezos. Prominent Indian achievers include Bhavesh Agarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs, Byju Raveendran, founder of BYJU'S, and Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO. Deepika emerged as one of the winners from a total of 3,000 nominations this year

Deepika Padukone achievements and awards

Deepika Padukone had earlier made it to TIME Magazine's list of '100 Most Influential People in The World'. She has also earned the Crystal Award for spreading awareness about mental health. The actor has several achievements under her belt owing to her contributions to the industry through her stint as an actor and producer, as well as by spreading awareness on mental health through her foundation, Live Love Laugh.

The Bollywood megastar is set to produce and star in her second Hollywood film, which will be a cross-cultural romantic comedy. She will also be seen next in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides these, the actor has also signed up for the action-packed drama Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Among her other upcoming projects, Padukone will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 with Ranveer Singh, the Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham-starrer Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Most recently, she has also announced she would feature in Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Bachchan and south sensation Prabhas.

More on Global Achiever's Award 2021

International digital media platform, HBW has announced the winners of the Global Achiever's Awards 2021. The award is an initiative to recognise promising innovators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from the fields of Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Healthcare, Real Estate, Engineering, Architecture, Fashion, Arts, E-Commerce, and Entertainment among others.

This year, the prestigious Global Achiever's Award received more than 3000 nominations, due to which, jury members had a difficult time shortlisting the winners as all the nominees were successful personalities in their respective sectors. Former US President Barack Obama has been awarded the prestigious awards for achievement in Politics, Peace, and Governance, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon has been awarded for his achievements in the eCommerce sector for Best Ecommerce Company and Cristiano Ronaldo, for his exemplary contribution to sports.

(Image: PTI)