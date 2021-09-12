Deepika Padukone Shares Her Struggle With Depression On KBC 13, 'lost The Will To Live'

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati over the weekend. The Padmaavat actor on the show opened up about her struggle with depression when she was asked by the host Amitabh Bachchan the reason behind her appearance on the show. Padukone could be heard saying that she suffered from depression in 2014 around the time when she was filming her movie Happy New Year.

Deepika Padukone opens up about her struggles on KBC 13

Deepika Padukone could be seen talking to Amitabh Bachchan about her struggle with depression in the promo of the episode. When Bachchan asked her the reason behind playing the quiz, the actor said, "Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation, through which we try to de-stigmatise mental illness and create awareness about mental health." She hesitated and further explained, "I didn't feel like going to work, I didn't feel like meeting anybody. I didn't go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times and I don't know if I should say this, but I didn't feel like living anymore."

Farah Khan, who also participated in the quiz show, said that when Deepika was suffering from depression they were shooting for the movie Happy New Year together and none of the cast members knew what Deepika was going through. The filmmaker said, "I swear, we didn't even realise 1% what she's going through. For many years, I used to think that she's never been through anything like this." Padukone has been vocal about her struggle with depression and has also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a non-profit NGO to bring awareness to mental health in India.

Padukone had earlier in May shared verified mental health helpline numbers for anyone, who was suffering from mental health on her Instagram. As she shared the numbers she wrote, "Millions of us (I and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope. #You Are Not Alone."

(Image Credits: PTI)