Deepika Padukone Breaks Down During The Launch Of Chhapaak; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone broke down on stage at the trailer launch of 'Chhapaak'. The actress teared up after the trailer was shown to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Deepika tried to control her tears but couldn't and was at loss for words as she came up on the stage. In her broken voice, Deepika tried to explain how special this film is for her.

"A story where you have to sit through an entire narration. I wanted to commit my life to this film within minutes of listening to Meghna. It has been an emotional journey, putting it together. Irrespective of how it is received and how it does, it will be the most special film of my career. The impact that the film is supposed to have — I hope you see in it what we saw in it. We have made it with a lot of love, passion, enthusiasm, responsibility. I am loss for words," she said.

She further added: "It is so ironic that I didn't know how would I look when I look at myself in the mirror. I felt like myself when I saw myself for the first time — that's the day I found my character. We are not defined by our external appearances. People need to treat survivors well. You shouldn't call them scary or disabled. That is the whole point of telling the story." She also praised Meghna Gulzar and said, "I've been fortunate to meet Laxmi and to see her spirit and how... I can't even describe it in words. I could see the sincerity and I knew I was in good hands (Meghna Gulzar). She is telling this story in the most honest, authentic and in a responsible way."

.@deepikapadukone breaks down at the launch of #Chhapaak trailer. “Thank you Meghna for trusting me with this,” says Deepika. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/lJqPRd6VcX — Deeksha (@tedhikheer29) December 10, 2019

About the film

Chhapaak is a biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. The film depicts the investigation of the attack, the court proceedings, the medical treatment, and the emotional healing. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in the film. Chhapaak will be released by January 2020.

