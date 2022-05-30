Deepika Padukone Breaks Down Emotionally As She Leaves Cannes, Ranveer Singh Reacts

After slaying for almost 11 days at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival with her fashionable picks, actor Deepika Padukone has finally wrapped up the film festival. The actor, who was among the jury members this year, had represented the country at the global event while bringing to the homeland honour and pride.

Ever since the festival had kick-started at the Fench Riviera, the Piku star had been making her appearance on the red carpet in the various voguish outfits while leaving hearts to flutter. For her various film premieres throughout the week, Padukone continued to gravitate toward bold shapes that command the paparazzi’s attention.

Deepika Padukone breaks down after wrapping Cannes

Post delivering the awards at the global film festival as a vital part of the eight-member jury, Deepika shared a reel on Instagram as the actor and her team prepared to leave the festival. It has been almost 11 days since the actor was acing the red carpet with several iconic looks that just proved how the actor is a bonafide red carpet star. The video shared by the 36-year-old star started with Deepika saying, "We are leaving from here like everyone is really upset." It showed the actor and her team trying on the crying filter on Snapchat that has gone viral in recent days.

The star was getting her makeup done, unaware that her team was recording a video that showed her crying hysterically. She was in the outfit that she wore for her first dinner with her fellow jury members at the beginning of Cannes. Towards the end of the video, when Deepika was shown the video, she broke into laughter. She said, "I said this person is having a breakdown and then I was like 'oh, it's a filter.'"

While giving a shout-out, the actor with a heavy heart wrapped up Cannes, thanking the festival for all the 'love' and 'generosity.' "And that’s a wrap! Thank you @festivaldecannes for all your love and generosity! Until we meet again…", she stated. Her husband Ranveer Singh who usually leaves mushy comments below his wife's post, could not control his laughter after watching the post. He shared several laughing emoticons below the post.

Meanwhile, as curtains draw upon the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival, Deepika bid adieu to the gala event in yet another regal look. For the closing ceremony, the Chennai Express star went for an ethereal Indian look. Deepika for the ceremony opted for an ivory coloured ruffle saree with a dramatic pearl necklace that gave a royal touch to the overall look.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone/RanveerSingh