Deepika Padukone Confirms Biopic Of Her Father & Ace Badminton Player Prakash Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone was recently seen in the movie Gehraiyaan which garnered mixed reviews, however, Padukone's performance in the movie was praised. The actor also co-produced and starred in the sports drama 83 that also featured her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead. Padukone has now confirmed that she will be making yet another sports film and this time around, it will be based on none other than her father and badminton player Prakash Padukone.

Deepika Padukone to make film based on her father Prakash Padukone

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha on his Youtube show, Cyrus Says, Deepika Padukone confirmed that she will be bringing her father, Prakash Padukone's, story on the big screen. She said, "Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983."

Deepika also spoke about her father's struggles and said, "He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise. He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior."

Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. He was awarded the Arjuna award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982 by the Government of India. He is one of the co-founders of Olympic Gold Quest, a foundation dedicated to the promotion of Olympic sports in India.

What's next on Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika is all set to star opposite Prabhas in a science fiction film tentatively titled Project K by filmmaker Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. She will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will portray Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her character's perspective, which she will also produce.

Image: Twitter/@deepikapaddicts