Deepika Padukone Drops Audio Note From 'Gehraiyaan' As She Announces Trailer Launch Date

After treating fans with the teaser of her upcoming OTT project Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone has announced that the film's trailer will be revealed on Thursday, January 20. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday in the lead while Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur will be helming supporting roles.

Along with the trailer notification, Deepika also dropped an audio note, which was all about one's 'emotions sinking deeper' as they witness the world of Gehraiyaan soon. The Amazon Prime Video movie will premiere on February 11, 2022.

Deepika Padukone reveals Gehraiyaan trailer launch date

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 19, the Om Shanti Om actor dropped the brief video with her character poster in the backdrop. In the audio note, she stated," Emotions will sink deeper as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow." In the caption, she added, "Trailer out tomorrow! Don’t forget to set your reminders!". Even the Gully Boy actor made the announcement in a similar way and wrote, "Make space in your hearts, we’re coming to cause more than just a wave! Trailer out tomorrow."

The film's trailer launch event was slated to happen earlier this month in Alibaug, however, it was postponed due to a sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country. Amazon Prime's official statement read, "Owing to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, we have decided to take an alternate route for the trailer launch of our upcoming title, Gehraiyaan. We won’t be doing the trailer launch in Alibaug as originally planned. We are, however, looking forward to bringing the trailer to you."

Deepika will play the role of a young woman named Alisha, while the Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi will essay her love interest Zain. Ananya Panday and Dhairya will play the role of Tia and Karan respectively.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE)