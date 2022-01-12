Deepika-Amitabh Bachchan's 'The Intern' Won't Be Like The Original Film? Director Explains

The highly celebrated 2015 comedy-drama The Intern is getting a Bollywood remake with the Piku duo Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan all set to step into the shoes of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The film revolves around a 70-year-old widower, Ben Whittaker, who isn’t cut out for retirement and decides to an online fashion site as a senior intern. He then forms an unlikely friendship with his workaholic boss and CEO Jules Ostin.

As fans await the film's release, director Amit Sharma gave updates about the Bollywood adaptation, revealing that the screenplay is currently in development. On its comparison with the Robert De Niro starrer, Amit revealed it won't be an 'exact replica of the original'.

Amit Sharma talks about Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Badhaai Ho director quipped that it's' too early' to get into any discussion about The Intern as he is completely embroiled in shooting for the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. However, he mentioned that it won't be a replica of the 2015 film and added that there's no point in remaking a film if one cant nudge it into a different direction.

He added 'my version of the story will be different'. Amit then expressed excitement about working with trailblazing stars like Amitabh and Deepika so early on in his career. Noting that it's every director's dream to work with 'Bachchan Saab', he added that it has come to fruition for him just after helming three films. Amit is not only directing the film but also jointly producing it with Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone under his production banner Chrome.

More on Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's work front

After starring alongside Ranveer Singh in 83, Deepika will now be seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film will premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Big B in the pipeline along with Pathan, Draupadi, and Fighter.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has films like Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn, Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as well as Jhund, Goodbye, Uunchai in the pipeline.

