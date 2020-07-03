Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta Or Sonakshi Sinha: Who Pulled Off Denim Game Better?

Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta and Sonakshi Sinha are three Bollywood's stylish actors known for impressing the fashion police with their chic style. They have not only always managed to grab the attention of the audience and fans with their impeccable on-screen performance but have also won their hearts with inspirational fashion game. Here, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta and Sonakshi Sinha were spotted sporting the classic denim looks. See their pictures and check out whose style do you like better, Deepika, Esha or Sonakshi.

Deepika Padukone's oversized jacket

In this Instagram picture, posted by Deepika Padukone, she can be seen donning a classic denim jacket. The jacket was of an oversized design that the Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani actor paired with denim jeans. Deepika Padukone's denim look was clubbed with a white tee. In this classy look, the Break Ke Baad actor opted for a no-makeup look. Her hair was tied in a bun. The Bajirao Mastani star wore a pair of tiny geometrical earrings. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Esha Gupta's Bold Look

Recently, the Jannat 2 actor shared a photo donning a bold denim look. Acing denim on denim look like a pro, Esha Gupta in her latest picture, paired the blue denim shirt with a pair of blue jeans. The Raaz 3 actor accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and rings. For makeup, the Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon star opted for a combination of nude and bronze makeup look. Take a look at Esha Gupta's photos.

Sonakshi Sinha's experimental look

Sonakshi Sinha wore this outfit while shooting one of the episodes of her fashion and styling show, Myntra Fashion Superstar. Here, Sonakshi Sinha wore a casual denim outfit. She can be seen wearing a JLuxLabel denim shirt dress. To experiment with her look, the Dabangg actor styled it with a dark blue denim broad waist belt. The varied colours of the denim complemented each other. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail with filled-in brows, loads of highlighter, nude lips and denim thigh-high boots.

