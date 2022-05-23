Deepika Padukone Exudes Retro Vibes In Green Polka-dot Jumpsuit At Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone represented India at the global level as she was chosen as one of the jury members at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor arrived a day before at the festival for her jury duties and also left everyone in awe of her style with her on-point fashion. The actor donned some stunning outfits throughout the film festival, and her Louis Vuitton green jumpsuit is one of her most trendy looks so far.

Deepika Padukone surely turned heads at the film festival with her stunning looks. Taking to Instagram, she recently shared some pictures of her donning a green and white polka-dot jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton. She accessorised her look with earrings and a chain and sported a pair of white heels. The actor opted for a subtle makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. She successfully gave away the perfect retro vibe with her look and is now receiving compliments for the same.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone stepped out on the streets of France in another Louis Vuitton outfit and turned heads. The actor stunned in a white shirt by the renowned band with some faces printed on it and paired it with a trendy pink skirt. She tied her hair in a messy bun and chose smokey eye makeup for her look.

While Deepika looked stunning in all her red carpet looks, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red-coloured custom-made gown by Louis Vuitton. The actor looked beautiful in a dusky makeup look and dropped accessories. Her hairdo with the outfit also stole the show. The actor chose glammed-up makeup for the look and turned heads with her glamour and style.

India at Cannes 2022

Cannes Film Festival 2022 was surely a special one for India as it was the first time that the country was designated as the Country of Honour. While Deepika Padukone was a part of the jury of this year's festival, several film stars, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more represented the country. The Indian delegation was led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone