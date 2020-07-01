Deepika Padukone In 'Cocktail' Or Sarah Parker In 'SATC', Who's Your Fashion Inspiration?

Deepika Padukone and Sarah Jessica Parker are two leading celebrities known for their vogue styling sense. Deepika Padukone's character, Veronica from Cocktail and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City have quite similarities in them. They both are party lovers known for their unique fashion sense living in a studio apartment. Check out who is the better fashion inspiration.

Deepika Padukone as Veronica -

This is a beach look of Deepika Padukone. Here, she can be spotted wearing a simple grey tee tied into a knot. The casual tee is clubbed with a printed mini skirt. As part of accessories, she is wearing several kadas and bracelets. She can also be seen wearing a pair of brown shades with the beachwear.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone with Vikrant Massey or Arjun Kapoor: Better on-screen couple?

Image Source: As seen in stills from Cocktail

This outfit of Deepika Padukone is a perfect clubbing outfit. Veronica wears this dress on her way to a night club. Here, the Chennai Express actor can be spotted in a short translucent black dress clubbed with a pink bralette. She pairs the outfit with shimmery red and golden sandal heels. Carefree like her character, Deepika Padukone has also left her wavy messy hair open.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in similar pink co-ord set: Who styled it better?

Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City -

In this look, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw looks stunning in the eye-catching party dress. She can be seen donning a cream coloured short dress. The outfit is clubbed with a black netted bra. The sleeveless dress also has a short flair at the bottom. Sarah Jessica Parker's curly hair is kept open.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Rita Ora, who wore the sheer feather gown better?

In this Instagram picture, Sarah Jessica Parker can be seen in a black floral dress. The outfit is teamed up with a pair of simple flat shoewear. She accessorised the look with a black clutch. Here, Carrie Bradshaw's curly hair is left open with mid-partition hairdo. Check out Sarah Jessica Parker's date look here.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & other actors who would star in remake of Hollywood films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has bagged two movies for her next. She was last seen in Chhapaak that was released in February 2020. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the sports biopic '83. Based on Kapil Dev's life the film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife. She also recently announced that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.