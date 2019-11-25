Deepika Padukone: Here Are Some Of Her Best Moments From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

One of the most popular films of actor Deepika Padukone is the 2013 romantic-comedy film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The popular film was written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, along with actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. Deepika and Ranbir reunited for the film after their previous successful outing, the 2008 romantic-comedy, Bachna Ae Haseeno. Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani was a blockbuster at the box-office and was well-received by the audiences for music director Pritam's chart-busting soundtrack, the various impactful moments in the narrative of the film and for Ranbir and Deepika's charming chemistry.

Here are some of Deepika Padukone's best moments from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1. Badtameez Dil

One of the most loved songs from the film is Badtameez Dil. With lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals provided by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, the song was an extremely peppy and energetic number. Many of Deepika Padukone's agree that she looks absolutely gorgeous in the song. Her dark blue saree was widely appreciated and it became one of her best-known looks.

2. Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Another popular number from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is Dilli Wali Girlfriend. Lyricist Kumaar wrote the lyrics for this dance number, which was sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Fans of Deepika Padukone absolutely loved the outfit that Deepika adorns in the song- a red sharara dress.

3. Balam Pichkari

Balam Pichkari is arguably one of the most popular dance numbers in recent times. The Holi-themed number was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Deepika was seen sporting a red shirt paired up with white shorts. Needless to say, the actor set the screens on fire with her scorching presence and the look was much-talked-about after the release of the song.

