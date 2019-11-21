Deepika Padukone: Best Looks From The Movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

It has been six years since the release of one of the best friendship movies in Bollywood. The duo of Ranbir and Deepika was first seen in the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno. In this romantic film, both were seen as lovers who have an on-and-off relationship. This drama movie was appreciated by fans for the fun story and the charming actors seen in the movie. Other than this, they were seen in the movies Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Critics loved Deepika Padukone’s outfits which were also loved by the fans of the movie. Here are a few best looks of Deepika Padukone from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Best looks of Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

In this post, we can see Deepika Padukone with Ranbir Kapoor sitting on the edge of a pool with their legs submerged in water. In this scene we see Deepika wearing a white salwar and a pink kurta. This outfit is simply elegant and suits Deepika a lot.

In this post, we can see Deepika Padukone with her friends in the market of Shimla getting away from goons they were fighting. Deepika is seen in a one-piece flower printed skirt and a blue jacket. She is also wearing her square frame glasses which was called her 'scholar Naina look'.

In this post, we see Deepika Padukone in a dance number titled Badtameez Dil. In this song, we can see Deepika in a blue saree which has a golden lace on the edges. She is also wearing a black sleeveless blouse which has a blue ribbon. She is also wearing a nose ring matching her saree.

