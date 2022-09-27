Deepika Padukone Hospitalised Due To 'uneasiness'; Now Feeling Better: Report

Actor Deepika Padukone, who has been working on several projects was rushed to the hospital on Monday night. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the star was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she had complained of uneasiness.

Deepika Padukone hospitalised

As per the sources of the entertainment portal, soon after the Om Shanti Om star complained of uneasiness, she was taken to the hospital for further tests. Deepika reportedly faced a 'taxing' situation. Fortunately, she is feeling better now, as per the report. The publication did not receive any response to the queries related to the 36-year-old's health.

This is not the first time that her hectic schedule and strenuous timetable took a toll on her body. A few months ago, Deepika reportedly had an increased heart rate when she was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad alongside Prabhas. At that point, she was admitted for a health check-up for half a day at Kamineni Hospital.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

The actor has a host of films lined up in her kitty including Project K, where, apart from Prabhas, she is also reuniting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after Piku. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan. The upcoming film is slated to hit the screens on January 25. She also has the Intern remake again alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.