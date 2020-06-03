Do You Know 'Finding Fanny' Is Deepika Padukone's First Bi-lingual Film?

Deepika Padukone's second collaboration (Finding Fanny) with Cocktail director Homi Adajania was unlike any of her previous movies. It was a whimsical tale of a few self-absorbed characters on a road trip to find an estranged lover. The film, titled Finding Fanny, had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Finding Fanny was a bi-lingual released in Hindi and English across the globe in 2014. Interestingly, the Homi Adajania directorial was Deepika Padukone's first bi-lingual.

Reportedly the English-version of Finding Fanny released across 40 countries. The English-version of Finding Fanny was edited by Nick Moore of the Notting Hill and Love Actually fame. Reportedly, the English-version of Finding Fanny was released in the US, Europe and the Far East after three to four months of its Indian release. The movie was produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

However, the Chennai Express actor officially made her Hollywood debut with D.J. Caruso's XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). The movie, starring Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, and Deepika Padukone in the lead, narrates the tale of Xander Cage, who returns from the dead to execute a tough assignment. The Deepika Padukone starrer was well-appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor and her fight against her perpetrators. The film that also marked Deepika's debut as a producer reportedly collected Rs. 32 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone will be next seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983.

The Deepika Padukone starrer was slated to hit the marquee in April however was pushed to the on-going lockdown. Besides the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled movie with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama.

