Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor 'YJHD' Making Video Will Leave You Nostalgic; Watch

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a 2013 Bollywood film with a hug fan-following across the country. The film completed seven years in 2020 and fans cannot help but look back at the amazing dialogues, story, and visuals that the film has presented the audience with. The ‘making of the film’ video rightfully describes the kind of efforts that went into creating the much-loved Bollywood drama film.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani : BTS and making of the film

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a drama film which has stayed with the audience ever since its release in the year 2013. The ‘making of the film’ video was also revealed by the crew in 2013, on June 13. In the video posted, director Ayan Mukerji can be seen elaborating what he had in mind for each of the character and its representation. He speaks highly of everybody who played a pivotal role in the film and even explains what each of these characters stood for.

The director said that Avi’s character was his personal favourite for the way it was written. He also spoke about how rightly Ranbir Kapoor fit into the character of Kabir and was of the opinion that no one else could have done it better.

Ayan Mukerji also sheds some light on the dedication of the cast and crew who shot in extreme conditions. He says that they all wanted the scene to be as realistic as possible and the obstacles that they faced were endless. Even then, the crew stuck together and pulled off such hectic shooting schedule. Have a look at the ‘making of the film’ video of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani here.

Read Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal & Ananya Panday Give Recommendation For Tuesday Watchlist

Also read When Deepika Padukone Selected Irrfan Khan In ‘Piku’ Over Ranveer Singh In ‘Simmba’

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama film which released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around four friends who go out on a trip to Manali and grow a strong bond through the journey. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was loved by the audience for the plot, and performance featured in the film.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Read Contrary To Reports, Deepika Padukone Will Not Be Involved In Post-production Work Of '83'

Also read Deepika Padukone's Sketch Drawn On Paper By Fan Is All Things Adorable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.