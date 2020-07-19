Deepika Padukone In Red Or Parineeti In Pink; Whose Bow Detailed Gown Looks Better?

Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra's clothing choices have impressed the fashion police and also won fans' hearts. In the past, these two Bollywood actors dazzled in similar design detailed bow gowns. See their pictures here and check out which of these celebs' royal outfit do you like better, Deepika Padukone in red or Parineeti in pink.

Deepika Padukone's Ravish Red

This picture of Deepika Padukone was shared by her stylist Shaleena Nathani in the year 2018. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor wore this outfit to Met Gala 2018. Here, Deepika can be seen sporting a large red gown. The extravagated outfit had a bow attached to its one arm. Deepika Padukone's red dress also had a slit thigh design with a long trail.

The dress was designed by Prabal Gurung. In this look, Padukone opted for a highlighting no-makeup look with red lip colour. She also accessorised her look with long golden dangles and red heels. Her hair was styled in a wet hairdo. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut: Who carried the checkered pantsuit with sass?

Parineeti Chopra's Pink Outfit

In this Instagram picture, Parineeti Chopra is seen in a pink gown. She wore this outfit to Filmfare awards. Here, Parineeti Chopra stunned in a pink outfit with a huge bow attached at the left-hand side. The actor's outfit is designed by Mark Bumgarner.

To go with this look, Parineeti Chopra opted for a blush makeup look with smokey eyes and pink lip colour. She also sported tiny diamond earrings with her dress. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra' photos.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Kira Shine, who wore the red dress better?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on acid attack survivors. The film's story follows the life story of Laxmi Agarwal. She is also gearing up for '83. It is a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. '83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife. Deepika also made an official announcement that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in movies like Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming movie as per reports is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which she will essay the role of Pinky. Other movies in her kitty include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, The Girl On The Train, and Saina biopic.

Also Read | Alaya F or Kendall Jenner: Who wore the yellow bodycon dress better?

Alos Read | Alaya F's vogue outfits that are apt for every mood and vibe; See pictures here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.