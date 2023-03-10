Deepika Padukone Keeps It Comfortable Yet Chic As She Jets Off To Attend Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone recently made headlines for her chic, goth-inspired look at the Paris Fashion Week. Now, after having impressed onlookers with her sartorial choice, the actress is all set to carry out her duty as an Oscar presenter. Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of March 10, reportedly leaving to attend the Oscars which is scheduled to be held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

At the airport, Deepika was seen looking chic in flared denim which she teamed with a black turtle neck T-shirt and matching oversized black blazer. She rounded off her look with a matching black handbag, and black footwear and left her tresses open in soft waves. Her black-framed glasses gave her a geeky look which Deepika pulled off with panache.

Check out Deepika's airport look below:

Other presenters at Oscars 2023

Deepika will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Jonathan Majors, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, and Melissa McCarthy among others at the award ceremony.

Deepika Padukone first Indian actress to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy

Recently, Deepika became the first Indian actress to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Deepika escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy that was placed in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium, the venue of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

She has also represented India at the Cannes Film Festival on multiple occasions.

Deepika Padukone's professional life

The Jawan actress recently wrapped up filming the first schedule of her upcoming movie titled Fighter. For this film, Deepika has reunited with Siddharth Anand, who directed the movie Pathaan. Fighter will mark Deepika's first onscreen appearance with actor Hrithik Roshan. In the movie, Hrithik and Deepika will be seen playing the role of fighter pilots. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The Ram-Leela actress will also be seen in the film Project K, which will feature Prabhas in the lead role. This sci-fi thriller film will hit the big screens in January 2024. Apart from that, she will be playing a key role in the film Jawan and will also be seen as Shiva's mother Amrita in Brahmastra 2, which is the sequel of the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.