Deepika Padukone To Present At Oscars 2023; Know Other Indians Who Did The Honours

It is a big year for India with three notable Oscar nominations. Amidst this gleeful chaos, Deepika Padukone has yet again put India on the global map by being announced as one of the presenters for the 95th Academy Awards. Deepika is only the third Indian ever to receive this honour. Prior to her, there have been two other women who have made India proud in this regard.

Persis Khambatta

Persis Khambatta holds the honour of being the first ever Indian presenter at the Oscars. A trailblazer in other regards as well, she presented alongside Canadian actor William Shatner for the category of 'Best Documentary (Feature)' in 1980. She made a statement in a feather flanked sparkling black gown complete with her signature sultry look. Persis Khambatta is most notably known for starring as Lieutenant Ilia in Star Trek:The Motion Picture.

Priyanka Chopra

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was bestowed with this honour. She presented along side American actor Liev Schreiber for the category of 'Best Film Editting'. She chose a well-fitted Zuhair Murad bustier dress in white with extensive sheer work. Additionally, prior to the big night in 2022, Priyanka also hosted a pre-Oscars part in Beverly Hills particularly celebrating South Asian distinction in films.

Deepika Padukone

Earlier this week the Academy announced its first slate of Oscar presenters among whom was Deepika's name. Deepika Padukone has made her global presence felt this year with big brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Pottery Barn and Qatar Airway naming her as their global ambassador. Being named an Oscar presenter is another feather on her cap.

The Oscars are all set to roll out on Monday the 13th of March. India is reigning strong this year with three hopeful nominations. While 'Naatu Naatu' for 'Best Original Song' is gaining the most attention, 'The Elephant Whisperers' by Kartiki Gonsalves and 'All That Breathes' by Shaunak Sen are competing under the 'Best Documentary Short Film' and 'Best Documentary Feature', respectively.