Deepika Padukone Looks Every Bit Stunning In THESE Casual Outfits; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is known for her impressive acting skills and her stylish looks. The actor always dons her best looks, wherever she goes. Deepika is considered by her fans to be the epitome of timeless beauty and she has proved this with her appearances in several films. The actor also looks charming in casual outfits. So let's take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in casual outfits. Below are some of Deepika's photos from her Instagram.

In this look, the Padmaavat actor is wearing a classic white crop top. She has paired it with blue denim and high heels. Deepika is rocking black sunglasses that completes her looks.

In this photo, Deepika is wearing a loose fitted black t-shirt. The actor is also wearing baggy jeans. She dons the street-style look which is fused with some of her own styles.

In this look, you can see that Deepika is rocking a casual white outfit. The actor is wearing blue denim with a white top. She is also wearing large earrings which help to elevate her look.

In this picture, Deepika is wearing a mainstream denim shirt. But denim is timeless and so is Deepika's style. So it still serves as one of the best looks.

In this look, the actor is rocking an athleisure-style look. Deepika looks sharp and athletic in the workout attire. She is wearing a pink sports bra and tights.

In this look, the actor is rocking an oversized shirt with a denim texture. The Padmaavat actor looks stylish and does not shy away from experimenting with her look. Deepika's style has always inspired her fans

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

