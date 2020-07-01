Deepika Padukone's Films Like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Piku' & Others That Were Set In Delhi

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, has an array of movies set in Delhi. Movies like Love Aaj Kal, Chandni Chowk To China, others that featured Deepika Padukone in the lead role had a narrative set in Delhi. Here's a list of Deepika Padukone films based in Delhi.

Deepika Padukone's movies

Chandni Chowk To China (2009)

As the name suggests, the Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone starrer has a narrative that forces the lead cast of the film to traverse from Chandni Chowk in Delhi to China. The Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar starrer also featured Mithun Chakraborty and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles. The Nikkhil Advani directorial released to a lukewarm response at the box office.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, narrates the tale of two lovers and how their relationship changes when they migrate to different cities to pursue a career. The Imtiaz Ali directorial had a few portions shot in Delhi. The song, Chor Bazaari was shot in the streets of Delhi. The Deepika Padukone starrer also featured Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro in pivotal roles.

Piku (2015)

A portion of Deepika Padukone's film Piku was shot in Delhi. The movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of a father and daughter, who travel from Delhi to their native home in Kolkata. The Shoojit Sircar directorial explored the tender relationship shared by the father and daughter. The Deepika Padukone starrer released to rave reviews.

Tamasha (2015)

The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, has a few portions of the film set in Delhi. The Ranbir-Deepika starrer narrates the tale of two individuals who meet during a vacation and fall in love with one another. The Imtiaz Ali directorial although won rave reviews from the critics but was a box office debacle.

Chhapaak (2020)

The movie starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor and her fight against her perpetrators. The Meghna Gulzar directorial marked Deepika's debut as a producer. The movie reportedly collected Rs 32 crores at the box office.

