Easy Hook Steps Of 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Saif Ali Khan Fans Must Try

Saif Ali Khan is known for his dapper looks, effortless acting, and royally. The year 2020 has been super successful for the Hum Tum actor, as two of Saif Ali Khan's movies turned out to be blockbuster hits at the box-office. The first was Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji in which Saif played an antagonist, and second was Pooja Entertainment's light-hearted comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif Ali Khan is counted amongst the most stylish actors in Bollywood. Time and again he has proven that he is a bankable star, as well. One wow factor about Saif Ali Khan's movies is that they are packed with some amazing soundtracks. Some of Saif Ali Khan's songs also became highly popular due to the presence of great hook-steps attached to them.

This also added to SAK's popularity in a massive manner and Saif Ali Khan's songs would play at every party or club. So if you are a fan of Chote Nawab, and like grooving on Saif Ali Khan's songs, then here are five easy dance steps of the actor you can replicate easily.

Top 5 Popular Hook Steps of Saif Ali Khan's Songs

1. Woh Ladki Hai Kaha (Dil Chachta Hai)

Sung by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from Dil Chahta Hai is unarguably one of the most popular of all Saif Ali Khan's songs. The famous "pigeon hook step" by Farah Khan was a rage in 2001. The choreographer also won several awards for Woh Ladki Hai Kahan in the best choreography category. Khan performed the uber-cool song brilliantly with his co-star Sonali Kulkarni and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan topped radio charts over weeks.

2. Salaam Namaste title track

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta were a hit pair in the 2000s era, the two delivered numerous blockbusters together. But one film of Saif and Preity which was much-ahead of its time was Salaam Namaste. The story was based on live-in relationships, and songs of this YRF movie were smashing hits. The title track of Salaam Namaste was quite famous due to its easy hook-step.

3. Tumhe Ho Bandhu (Cocktail)

Cocktail was a trendsetting movie by Homi Adajania. Saif's charm in the rom-com is simply unmissable, one major highlight of Cocktail is the song Tumhi Ho Bandhu by Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth. A peppy dance number which will make you groove instantly to its beats, not to miss the easy hook step.

4.Twist (Love Aaj Kal)

Saif Ali Khan danced like a dream in Twist. A dance number from Imitiaz Ali blockbuster hit Love Aaj Kal. Sung by Neeraj Sridhar and penned by Irshad Kamil and Style Bhai, Twist is a fun dance number with a really easy hook step, as the title of the song suggests.

5. Ole Ole (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Ole Ole 2.0 is a high on energy party track with catchy lyrics and fun dance steps. A rocking remix with all the right events from great beats to a fun vibe attached to it. This Saif Ali Khan is a must-add in your dance playlist, also the hook step of this track is too easy to try.

