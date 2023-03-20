Deepika Padukone's 'Naatu Naatu Is Total Banger' Oscars Speech Is A Viral Song Now

Deepika Padukone recently took to Oscars 2023 stage and introduced RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu before its live performance. Her speech won the netizens' hearts. SickKick, a popular Canadian DJ, made a remix of the actress' Academy Awards speech and it has gone viral in no time.

The DJ turned Deepika's speech into an entertaining track. He used her words "total banger" from the Oscars speech and merged them with an interesting beat. The musician also appeared in the video wherein he could be seen behind the turntable as he mixed the tracks.

Sharing the video on Instagram, SickKick wrote, "I was watching the Oscars and heard @deepikapadukone's incredible speech and got really inspired to create this little piece of music...total banger #sickkick #original (sic)."

Take a look at the video here.

The viral song video grabbed Deepika's attention too. The 83 actress shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Total Banger" over it.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram stories here.

Deepika Padukone's viral Oscars speech

While introducing RRR's song Naatu Naatu right before its live performance at Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR. A movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger.”

"It's earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't, you're about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu," she added.

Deepika's introduction of Naatu Naatu had gove viral.

Who is SickKick?

Lomus Rai Babbar's stage name is SickKick. He is a Canadian musician with roots in South Asia. Earlier, he was the lead singer of the band Culture Shock. During that time, he remixed hits for artists like Sean Paul, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. After the band took a break in 2014, he made a solo foray on social media with EDM remixes and mashups of popular songs. He rose to fame with Bruno Mars' Talking To The Moon remix in 2021.