Deepika Padukone Calls Naatu Naatu 'total Banger' At Oscars | WATCH

Deepika Padukone took to the Oscar stage to introduce the Naatu Naatu performance at the Academy Awards. The star spoke highly of the RRR song in her introduction. Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Spiligunj sang the song in the performance, which nearly created the iconic music video.

During her speech, she said that Naatu Naatu has an “irresistibly catchy chorus,” that is accompanied by “electrifying beats and killer dance moves” which aided it in becoming a global hit. She added that the song has a lot of importance within the film. Deepika addressed the song featuring themes of anti-colonialism, and said that it’s a “total banger.”

“An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR. A movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger.”

Deepika also spoke about how the song has amassed millions of views on the likes of YouTube and other platforms. The Om Shanti Om actor pointed out that Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to have been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. She then announced the performance.

“It's earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't, you're about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu.”

Check out her speech below.

Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it became the first ever song from an Indian production to win the Best Original Song award. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose took to the stage and accepted the award. Keeravaani also sang a song during his speech and gave his thanks to everyone involved in the making of Naatu Naatu.