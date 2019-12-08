Deepika Padukone Says 'Tadaaaaa' To This, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Others Awestruck

Neither did Deepika Padukone deliver a stunning performance during shoot or wear a dazzling outfit at an event, but she still left B-Town mesmerised. The actor only got a new haircut and it was enough for B-town to go gaga over her. While Ranveer Singh thought she was ‘killing’ him with her new look, Alia Bhatt termed her a ‘beauty.’

Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a selfie on Instagram with her new haircut, that seemed to feature much shorter hair. She captioned the post, ‘Tadaaaaa!!!💁🏽‍♀️’. That could have meant one of two things, ‘tata’ to the longer hair, or how the term is used to unveil something new and grand.

Here’s the post

Her husband’s comment took the cake. Ranveer wrote, “Maar doh mujhe” (just kill me). Alia Bhatt too was super impressed, writing “Omg! Beauty!!!!!” along with flame emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped a love emoji on the snap. That was not all, the post received 1.9 million likes in the matter of just four hours.

Another picture that Deepika Padukone shared earlier in the day had made headlines. The Padmaavat star posted a throwback picture with her childhood friend Divya Narayan and captioned it, “This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice!!” That post too had left Bollywood overwhelmed. There too, Ranveer Singh had sneaked in a comment, terming them as ‘cuties.’

Both Ranveer and Deepika are known to drop adorable comments on each other’s posts. Fans are often seen enjoying this banter, that ranges from quirky to romantic. The comments often make headlines. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. ‘DeepVeer’ marked the occasion by visiting the Tirupati Temple and the Golden Temple on consecutive days.

On the professional front, they are all set to work together in their first film in two years, ‘83. They bring their real-life equation to the picture, as they play the role of India’s first World-Cup-winning Captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev. The movie has been directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan. ‘83 hits the theatres on April 10, 2020. Deepika, however, will be seen on the big screen before that in Chhapaak. The movie will hit the theatres on January 10.

