Deepika Padukone Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Best Friend, Netizens React

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture wherein she and her best friend can be seen spending some quality time while striking a pose for the camera. The actress captioned the post and said, "Humpty, Dumpty sat on a wall and ate curd rice". The post stars a rather young Padukone and as soon as it was shared, fans started showering it with love & praise. "Oh my god, this is cute", "What a baby", "I am in love", ranged some of the comments on the post. There were also many who were anticipating Ranveer Singh's comment on the picture. Take a look below-

As for her next film, Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her first home production, Chhapaak, where she will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars actor Vikrant Massey opposite the actress. Deepika Padukone has more projects in the pipeline as she will also be seen in a sports-drama film titled '83. It is a biopic inspired by the life of cricket veteran Kapil Dev and Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, whereas husband Ranveer Singh will play the lead role of Kapil Dev.

Old picture baffles internet:

A few days back, an old picture of Deepika Padukone surfaced on the internet that left fans baffled as they think that she looks rather unrecognizable and different in this particular picture. Deepika has a loyal fanbase and has won several best actor awards during her acting career.

