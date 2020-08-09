Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Monica Bellucci, Who Wore All-denim Jumpsuit Better?

Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev and Monica Bellucci have successfully impressed the fashion police and fans with their chic clothing choices. In the past, these famous personalities were spotted in similar denim jumpsuits. See their pictures and check out who styled the all denim look better, Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev or Monica Bellucci.

Deepika Padukone

This picture of Deepika Padukone was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram. Here, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was spotted donning a light blue denim jumpsuit. She paired a long denim belt with her look. Deepika Padukone's denim jumpsuit had two pockets attached at the upper side of her denim.

For glam, she opted for a nude coloured lipstick. Her hair was tied in a neat bun. Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting a pair of blue round sunglasses. She also wore a pair of pink toe tip heels. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in all denim look.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev wore this outfit for a fashion magazine shoot. Here, the Vampire Diaries lead star shared a series of pictures posing with different accessories. Nina Dobrev wore a dark blue denim jumpsuit attracted with a similar coloured denim belt. The actor's outfit had a high collar neck design. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with a small makeup mirror.

In one picture, Nina can be seen sporting a vogue design handbag and in one she wore nude shade sunglasses. She opted for nude makeup look and a messy ponytail hairdo. Take a look at Nina Dobrev's Instagram pictures donning the denim jumpsuit.

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci wore this all denim outfit for L'Étrange Festival, a film festival. Her outfit was designed by Dior. Here, the star posed wearing a dark blue denim jumpsuit. She clubbed the outfit with a knotted belt. Monica's jumpsuit had a deep neck design and two huge pockets on her pants. Monica Bellucci opted for highlighting makeup with glittery lips. The Brotherhood of the Wolf actor left her hair open. She went for bangs hairstyle. Check out Monica Bellucci's Instagram photos.

