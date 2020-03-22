Deepika Padukone's 'Om Shanti Om': Interesting Trivia About The Film You Should Know

Om Shanti Om is directed by Farah Khan and was released in the year 2008. The movie starred Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Deepika Padukone, who is now widely considered to be among the most influential actors of her generation, made her debut with this film. Let’s take a look at interesting trivia about Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om’s.

Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om Trivia

Farah Khan was initially going to make a film called Happy New Year. The film was supposed to be a romantic comedy set at New Year's Eve and would star Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan and Priyanka Chopra. But due to all these actors' busy timelines, she quashed the idea and chose another concept inspired by various 1970s films. Although Salman Khan had already finished shooting his sequences for the song Deewangi Deewangi, he waited three hours for the opportunity to dance with Dharmendra in the song when he came to know that he would also be shooting his scenes.

Farah Khan also wanted to bring Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan together onscreen for the first time, making it a very ambitious project. But reportedly, Aamir Khan refused to make an appearance. Deepika Padukone's voice in this film was provided by popular dubbing artist Mona Ghosh Shetty. However, the actor delivers her own dialogues once in her original voice when she meets Shah Rukh in the night.

Shah Rukh Khan prepared and worked out for 3 months prior to the iconic party song Dard-E-Disco, where he has the chiselled abs. The character of Rajesh Kapoor is heavily inspired by the life of iconic Indian actor Rajesh Khanna, who was a superstar in the '70s. In the movie's red carpet scene, director Farah Khan actually went to the Red Carpet of an awards ceremony and shot with her own camera and asked actors to deliver dialogues.



