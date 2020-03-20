Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Cocktail' Was Offered To Ranbir Kapoor? Read Interesting Trivia

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors of the Indian Film industry. She has won many accolades and is also regarded as one of the most influential people in the world. Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in the year 2007 and since then the diva has come a long way.

The 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail was a turning point in Deepika Padukone’s career and it gained her further success. The movie was helmed by Homi Adajania and jointly produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. Along with Deepika Padukone, Cocktail also starred Diana Penty and Said Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Here are a few interesting trivia about the movie Cocktail.

Cocktail Trivia

Deepika Padukone was seen in a proper two-piece bikini for the first time in Cocktail. Although being a model she had previously done many bikini shoots. However, Cocktail was the first movie that featured Deepika Padukone in a bikini.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were offered the movie before. However, both the stars did not like the script of the movie, as per reports.

Deepika Padukone was first given the choice to either play Meera or Veronica’s character. She ended up choosing Veronica because according to her, Meera’s character was similar to her Love Aaj Kal character. Later Diana Penty essayed the role of Meera in the movie. Surprisingly, previously in their modelling career, Diana Penty had reportedly replaced Deepika Padukone as Maybelline’s brand ambassador.

The trailer of Cocktail got a humungous response on YouTube as it got more than 1 million hits within just 3 days of its release.

The apartment scenes shown in the song Daaru Desi was shot with the green scene technique in the background. The city landscape was digitally added later.

Fans felt 'cheated' when Honey Singh’s Angrezi Beat soundtrack was not included in the movie. The trailer of the movie featured the song. As per reports, Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor like the song and had asked him to include the song in the trailer.

A film starring Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Prachi Desai, Genelia Dsouza with the same name Cocktail got shelved in the year 2009.

