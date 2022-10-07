Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Racial Stereotypes In Hollywood; ‘It Would Upset Me...'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is currently commanding both domestic and international business by not only appearing in films but also by attending star-studded industry events all over the globe. After Adidas, Levi's and Louis Vuitton, the Padmavat actor was recently made the brand ambassador of Cartier.

It is pertinent to note that the actor has not been seen in any Hollywood film post her stint in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and recently she opened up about the racial stereotypes in the West and how they perceive outsiders.

Deepika Padukone it would upset her every time she went to the US

Deepika Padukone, who recently attended a Paris event, said in a conversation with Business of Fashion (BoF) that it would upset her every time she went to the US as some of the things that are said and done make it 'obvious' that people don't know the outside world. The Piku star said,

"You are the scientist. You are a computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in."

Deepika recalled meeting an actor at a Vanity Fair party who complimented her English-speaking skills, without realizing how offensive it might be. She said, "I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey, by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?"

The actor, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty, including Pathaan and Fighter. Apart from that, she will also produce a forthcoming Hollywood project which is a 'cross-cultural romantic comedy'.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone