Deepika Padukone Or Anushka Sharma, Who Styled Red Velvet Saree Better? Pics Inside

Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have successfully impressed the fashion police with their chic styling sense and also are winning hearts for their influencing fashion statements. In the recent past, both these stars were spotted donning red velvet sarees. Let’s take a look at their style factor and check out which of these divas wore the royal outfit better, Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone

This still of Deepika Padukone was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. Here, the actor looks gorgeous draped in the royal looking red velvet saree. Her saree had a golden leaf border and small golden embeds. Deepika Padukone went for a strappy red velvet blouse.

For accessorises, The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor opted for statement gold jewellery set. It included a round necklace and similar design earrings. For Deepika Padukone's hair and makeup, the actor's hair was tied in a tight bun and styled with red roses. Her makeup was dark with smokey eyes and nude lip colour. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Anushka Sharma

This Instagram post was shared by Anushka Sharma's fan group. The actor is seen holding Virat Kholi's arm and walking with a pretty smile on her face. Here, she donned a red velvet saree. Anushka Sharma paired a strappy blouse of the same design to go with her saree. Her saree had a thin golden border.

She accessorised her wedding look with a heavy mandala design necklace. Anushka also sported two huge round earnings with her look. Her hair was mid-parted and tied in a tight hair bun. She also had red roses added in her hairdo. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming release, ’83. Based on Kapil Dev's life, the film is helmed by Kabir Khan. While Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Bhatia. She also officially announced to be a part of Bollywood remake of The Intern released in 2015. Meanwhile, the other hand, Anuskha Sharma was last seen in Zero, sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the star has no upcoming announced yet.

