Deepika Padukone Vs Ariana Grande: Who Pulled Off Tulle Loaded Outfit Better?

Deepika Padukone and Ariana Grande are two global celebrities with impressive styling sense. The personalities have stolen the limelight at every red carpet with eye-catching and never-seen-before outfits. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Ariana Grande were seen dazzling in tulle loaded outfits. Let's take a look at their photos in tulle outfits and check out who wore the gown better, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone or America's singing sensation Ariana Grande.

also read | When Deepika Padukone talked about pink underwater inspired MET Gala outfit

Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Wardrobe

This tulle outfit was worn by Deepika Padukone at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019. Here, the Break Ke Baad actor can be spotted donning a neon dress embedded with layer cuts. The funky coloured dress had a long trail. Deepika Padukone's red carpet outfit was paired with a pink headband.

The neon green tulle outfit was Deepika Padukone's last outfit for her Cannes outing. The dress was created and designed by Giambattista Valli. For glam, the Bajirao Mastani actor was styled in highlighting bronze makeup look with nude lipstick and blush. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival outfit.

also read | Nia Sharma or Kanika Mann: Who wore the white frilly outfit better?

Ariana Grande's Red Carpet Gown

Ariana Grande wore the most gigantic couture gown to the Grammys. The Thank You, Next singer's outfit was also designed by Giambattista Valli. Ariana Grande's grey outfit was adorned with layers and layers of tulle. The artist made a dramatic entrance at Grammys' red carpet. She swooshed around her dress as she walked the carpet wearing her extravagant gown.

Here, she can be spotted pairing a pair of grey opera gloves that added even more drama to her royal gown. Her hair was tied in a high pony, just like Ariana's signature style. She opted for bronze cheeks and a nude look. The pop star accessorised the tulle look with diamond earrings. Check out Ariana Grande's photos.

also read | Bhumi Pednekar's leather pants or Nushrat Bharucha's shorts; whose red lowers do you love?

Deepika Padukone's Upcoming

On the industrial front, the Om Shanti Om debutant was last seen in Chhapaak. Based on the acid attack survivors, the film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika Padukone is currently waiting for her upcoming release, '83, that was delayed amid lockdown. '83 is a sports biopic based on Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Here, Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Bhatia and Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev. As per reports, the Ram Leela actor will also star in the Bollywood remake of The Intern (2015).

also read | Deepika Padukone's 'then and now' pictures show how time changes but not her smile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.