Deepika Padukone Vs Chiara Ferragni: Who Pulled Black One-shoulder Top Better?

While Deepika Padukone is currently one of the top leading celebrities around the globe, Chiara Ferragni is an Italian fashion blogger, influencer and designer. Recently, both the fashion enthusiasts were spotted in similar black one-shoulder top. Having said that, let's take a look at Deepika Padukone and Chiara Ferragni's photos and check out whose style sense do you love the most.

Deepika Padukone's Black Ensemble

In this Instagram photo, Deepika Padukone stunned in Alberta Ferretti's top. She looks gorgeous in the blacktop ensemble. The Om Shanti Om debutant can be spotted donning a black tulle top. The one-shoulder ensemble was paired with grey denim pants. The jeans had an embroidered design look.

For glam, the Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a bronzed makeup look. Her cheeks were highlighted and she was styled in dark nude smokey eyes. Deepika Padukone's hair was tied tight in a bun with a side partition hairdo. She complimented the look with a pair of long silver dangles. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos.

Chiara Ferragni's Casual Wardrobe

The Italian designer and influencer is also a beauty blogger with an impressive taste in fashion. Here, Chiara Ferragni posed wearing an Alberta Ferretti's top. She kept it simple with the one-shoulder design top and denim shorts. The dark denim lowers were clubbed with a pair of black netted stockings.

The entrepreneur also went for a pair of stylish black boots. Chiara Ferragni seems like a fan of accessories as she donned varied types of bracelets and rings. For glam, Chiara Ferragni opted for silver smokey eyes with highlighter applied at the edge. She applied brown and red shade lipstick. Check out the fashion icon's photos.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The former model turned into an actor was last seen in Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar's film that is based on acid attack survivors. For her upcoming, Deepika Padukone has '83 lined up to release. Reportedly, the sports biopic will release in August 2020. '83 is based on Kapil Dev and is helmed by Kabir Khan. While Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will portray his wife. The Bajirao Mastani actor will also make an appearance in Bollywood remake of The Intern.

