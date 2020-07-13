Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Carried The Checkered Pantsuit With Sass?

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have not only impressed the fashion police but also won fans' hearts for their chic styling statements. They inspire many fashion lovers with anything they wear. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut were spotted in similar checkered pantsuits. Check out who wore it better.

Deepika Padukone's checkered wardrobe -

In 2019, Deepika Padukone shared this picture on Instagram. She wore this outfit to IAA World Congress Kochi. Here, the Om Shanti Om debutant posed wearing a green checkered outfit. The attire was designed by Paule Ka Paris. The suit piece was clubbed with a blacktop. The Bajirao Mastani actor donned a bell-bottom style pant.

The plaid design outfit was also paired with a bow belt of the same print. The Break Ke Baad star styled her outfit with round tinted glasses and long dangles. She can be spotted wearing nude coloured stilettoes. For glam, Deepika Padukone's straight hair was left open and she opted for nude makeup style. Check out the Padmaavat actor's photos.

Kangana Ranaut's Pantsuit Look -

In the recent past, Kangana Ranaut's team shared this picture on Instagram. The actor can be spotted wearing a nude coloured pantsuit. The outfit had a checkered design print look. Inside the suit, the Raaz: The Mystery Continues star clubbed a nude coloured tee. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of round golden dangles.

Kangana Ranaut, here, is wearing Ralph Lauren. The actor's hair was left open with a side partition hairdo. For glam, Kangana Ranaut opted for a nude makeup look. The Instagram post was captioned as: "Business but make it fashion 😎." Check out Kangana's pictures here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has two films in her kitty. She has bagged Kabir Khan's sports biopic, '83. The film is based on Kapil Dev's life. In an older Instagram post, Deepika Padukone announced that she will also be a part of the Bollywood remake of The Intern.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga. The sports drama film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta. The storyline of Panga depicts the jovial life of a kabaddi player. For her upcoming, Kangana has three films in her kitty. Namely, Dhaakad, Thalaivi and Tejas.

