Deepika Padukone Or Kangana Ranaut: Which Polka Dot Dress Would You Prefer?

Divas Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are two Bollywood's leading ladies, also known for their influential styling statements. These personalities have successfully won the fans' hearts and also impressed the fashion police with their clothing choices. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut were spotted donning vogue polka-dotted outfits. See their pictures here, and check out which of these celebrities' polka dot dress would you prefer for your wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone's White & Black Dress

In this Instagram picture, shared by Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor looks stunning in the white and black ensemble. Here, the Om Shanti Om debutant posed in a white frock gown embedded with black polka dot design. Deepika Padukone's dress was with off-shoulder design with dramatic flares and balloon selves. Her frock had a bouncy flare. In this look, she was styled with accessories from the golden era like the black 90s hairband and small loops.

Her hair was tied in a messy bun. Deepika Padukone sported a pair of black pencil heels. This outfit was designed by Paul & Joe. For glam, she kept it low with the highlighter makeup look. Shaleena Nathani described Deepika Padukone's look as "Pretty in Polka". Check out Deepika Padukone's photos.

Kangana Ranaut's Pink Midi

This picture of Kangana Ranaut was shared by her outfit's designer Gauri & Nainika. Here, the actor stunned in a pink midi dress. Kangana's out had red polka dots designed on it. The V neckline outfit was paired with a thick red belt that matched with the polka dots on her outfit. Kangana Ranaut's midi had flare edges. For makeup, the Tanu Weds Manu actor opted for a nude makeup look. Her look also resembled Marilyn Monroe hairdo. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos in her pink midi dress.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for 83'. The film is a sports biopic based on cricketer Kapil Dev's life. It will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife. As per Deepika's Instagram post, she is also roped in for the Bollywood remake of The Intern released in 2015. For Kangana Ranaut, she has bagged two movies for 2020. Namely, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

