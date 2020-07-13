Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Wore White Lehenga Better?

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of Bollywood's leading lady with an impressive fashion sense. They have not only impressed the fashion police but also won fans' hearts for their chic clothing style. In the past, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted donning similar Manish Malhotra's white lehengas. See their pictures here and check out which of these divas wore it better.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in the white princess style lehenga. Her outfit consisted of a white floral blouse paired with a similar design lehenga. Deepika's royal ensemble was attached with a long silver cape, whose trail was long. This Instagram picture of Deepika Padukone was shared by her stylist Shaleena Nathani.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor's outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. For makeup, she was styled in highlighting makeup look and she opted for dark lip colour. Her hair was tied in a tight ponytail with a side-parted hairdo. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in this outfit at Manish Malhotra's fashion show. She was the show stopper alongside Kartik Aaryan. Here, Kareena can be seen wearing a diamond white lehenga. The Veere Di Wedding actor's blouse featured a deep, plunging neckline, cut sleeves which had scalloped loose threads.

For jewellery, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a green emerald necklace. Here, the actor looks glamourous in nude makeup look with highlighted cheekbones. She also brought back the '90s look with shimmery pink lids, detailed eye makeup and loads of mascara. Kareena's hair was also left open. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actor played the role of an acid attack survivor. For her next, she is currently waiting for the upcoming release, '83. It is a sports biopic based on Kapil Dev's life. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will feature Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. As per Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, she also has bagged the Bollywood remake of The Intern. Originally, the film was supposed to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. It featured Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Kareena also has bagged two most awaited movies, Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.

