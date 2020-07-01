Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh In Similar Pink Co-ord Set: Who Styled It Better?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood who has churned out a couple of blockbuster films together. The audiences have loved and praised them for their on-screen chemistry and wish to see more of them. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in similar pink co-ord outfits. Check out their pictures and decide which of these stars styled the outfit better.

Deepika Padukone's Co-ord Outfit -

Some time back, Deepika Padukone shared some pictures from her shoot. Here, the Chandni Chowk to China actor can be seen posing in a pink co-ord outfit. The cropped jacket was paired with a white tee that was tucked into the pink pants. Deepika Padukone's jacket had two huge side pockets. She sported the look with long pencil heels.

For makeup, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star opted for highlighting makeup look as the pictures were shot in neon lights. Deepika Padukone sported a pair of long silver dangles. The actor's hair was tied in a high pony. Here, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star is wearing Alberta Ferretti. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here.

Ranveer Singh's Pink Attire -

In February 2019, while promoting his then-upcoming film, Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh posed in a pink co-ord outfit. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor's pink jacket had dramatic oversized sleeves. It also had four big pockets attached to the jacket. Ranveer Singh's pink denim pants were also long and flowy. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor also sported similar coloured sneakers to add on to his chic look.

Ranveer Singh clubbed the pink jacket with a blue tee. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor accessorised his look with a blue round hat. He also added tinted sunglasses. Ranveer Singh captioned his picture as "Ladka aeda main, jhukane par bhi na jhuka". Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photos here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have again collaborated for another Bollywood blockbuster. The power couple will be next seen together in Kabir Khan's '83. The sports biopic is based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev, wifey Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia.

