Deepika Padukone Or Rita Ora, Who Wore The Sheer Feather Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone and Rita Ora are two popular celebrities who have successfully impressed the fashion police with their chic styling sense. They are also winning hearts for their influencing fashion statements. In the past, both these stars were spotted donning similar sheer gowns. Let’s take a look at their style factor and check out which of these stars wore the royal gown better, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone or singer Rita Ora.

Deepika Padukone's purple outfit

In 2019, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot at IFFA 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actor titled the series as “I purple you”. In this Instagram picture, Deepika Padukone can be spotted donning a purple coloured sheer gown. The shimmer outfit had a furry mermaid style design.

The Om Shanti Om debutant’s outfit was matched with a long fur veil. Deepika Padukone's eye makeup made her look chicer and added to the beauty of her dress. For glam, the Chennai Express actor opted for a nude makeup look. Lastly, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of long diamond earrings. Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s photos in the purple sheer gown.

Rita Ora's red carpet gown

In 2018, Rita Ora wore this white sheer gown to the red carpet of BRIT Awards. The Let You Love Me singer stunned in a huge white furry gown that had no sleeve design. The white dress was paired with a thin white belt. Rita Ora's red carpet ensemble was designed by Ralph & Russo.

The Fifty Shades Darker actor accessorised her look with tiny pearl and silver jewellery ensembles like loops, bracelet and necklace. For makeup, Rita Ora kept it simple with the nude makeup look. She opted for dark nude lipstick shade. The Lennon or McCartney star's hair was tied in a high bun. The hairdo highlighted her curly hair.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming release, ’83. The film is based on Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife. She also officially announced to be a part of 2015’s Bollywood remake The Intern. Meanwhile, Rita Ora is filming for Twist. She has also bagged Wonderwell.

