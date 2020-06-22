Deepika Padukone Slams Photographer For Sushant Rajput's Last Rites Video, Raises Question

Everyone is aware of the role of a paparazzi (or a photographer) in bringing the latest celebrity video or a picture. While there are pros to it, there are also cons attached. With social media's rise in today's day and age, many well-known photographers have their verified accounts on Twitter or Instagram where they publish their exclusive content.

In one such instance, a well-known photographer released late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'last journey' video where his mortal remains were taken from the hospital to the crematorium. But the photographer in his caption wrote, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent."

Reacting to this, Deepika Padukone commented, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?". Deepika's comment was lauded by many and fans thanked her for raising the issue.

Sushant Singh Rajput's old video of him writing with both hands simultaneously goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s career

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore which was a hit film at the box office. The actor had shared the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma in supporting cast.

Sushant Singh Rajput would be seen next in an upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The actor shared the silver screen with Sanjana Sanghi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.