Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Of Him Writing With Both Hands Simultaneously Goes Viral

The tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput has left his fans and film fraternity devastated. Ever since then, numerous friends of the actor have been talking about how talented he was and was interested in varied subjects. Recently a video of Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral where he is seen writing with both his hands.

Sushant Singh Rajput was an Ambidextrous

Sushant Singh Rajput was ambidextrous which means he could use the right and left hands equally well. A skill which is very rare among people and very hard to develop. According to a media portal, while 10% of the population is left-handed, only about 1 per cent are truly able to alternate between both hands.

A celebrity photographer posted a video on his Instagram handle where Sushant Singh Rajput is showcasing his talent. Interestingly, Sushant Singh Rajput was not only an ambidextrous, he could mirror his writing as well. Mirror writing is a skill in which a person writes in the reverse of the natural way for a given language.

Sushant was an Ambidextrous, he could mirror write as well. Something that even Leonardo da Vinci would do,here he can be seen writing "Tahir Bhasin" using the same skill.

Fans react to the post

As soon as the post went up on the celebrity photographer’s Instagram handle, fans of Sushant flooded it with their reactions. Several fans of the actor how sad they were about losing such a talented actor. Several other fans wrote how much they miss Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, there were some fans who criticised the celebrity photographer. Those fans were of the opinion that he or other media portals should have uploaded such videos and posts while the actor was hale and hearty. Several other fans were outraged that the photographer should have shown Sushant's hidden talents when he was there to be appreciated.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s career

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore which was a hit film at the box office. The actor had shared the big screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and Varun Sharma in supporting cast.

Sushant Singh Rajput would be seen next in an upcoming movie, Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The actor shared the silver screen with Sanjana Sanghi.

