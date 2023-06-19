Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Dance At Karan Deol's Reception, Pose With Dharmendra

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted a star-studded reception after their wedding on June 18. The function took place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance and arrived to bless the couple and partake in festivities.

Ranveer Singh attended Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's reception on Sunday. He was accompanied by his parents and actress-wife Deepika Padukone. For the event, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor wore a white sherwani paired with a matching stole and boots. Deepika, on the other hand, wore a black and golden full-sleeves ethnic suit. She accessorised her look with emerald stone earrings.

Several photos and videos of DeepVeer from the reception are doing the rounds on social media. A video captured them entering the venue hand-in-hand. In another clip, they could be seen greeting the newlywed couple. At one point, they even danced and cheered for Karan and Drisha.

(Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Dharmendra | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

(Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Deol's reception | Image: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh and Papa Bhavnani at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding reception pic.twitter.com/LMU8un7G2a — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) June 19, 2023

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's star-studded reception ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18. On the same day, they hosted their reception. For the function, Karan opted for a black tuxedo and Drisha sported a golden lehenga. She accessorised her traditional ensemble with statement earrings and a bracelet.

(Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya pose for photos at their wedding reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(The Deol family at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Jackie Shroff, Vatsal Sheth along with wife Ishita Dutta and Suniel Shetty at Karan Deol's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The wedding reception was attended by the Deol family including Dharmendra, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya, Sunny Deol along with his son Rajveer and more. Several celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Prem Chopra, Uma Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai, Vatsal Sheth and Suniel Shetty among others attended the ceremony.