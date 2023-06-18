Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Host Wedding Reception, Sunny Deol Distributes Sweets To Paps

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married today (June 18) in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. Now, the newlyweds are ready for their wedding reception. They made a grand entry in golden and black outfits. The Father of the groom, Sunny Deol, arrived with his younger son Rajveer in a black tuxedo.

3 things you need to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya dated for several years before getting married.

Karan Deol is the grandson of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra.

Karan Deol was last seen in the 2021 film Velle.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya make a grand entry at the wedding reception

Karan Deol opted for a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt, while his wife Drisha wore a golden lehenga set. She accessorised her ensemble with statement earrings and a bracelet. They happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Check out their pictures below:

(Karan Deol with wife Drisha Acharya | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Ahead of the newlyweds' entry, Sunny Deol and his younger son Rajveer were snapped distributing sweets to the paparazzi. They twinned in black tuxedos and also interacted with the shutterbugs.

(Sunny Deol with son Rajveer | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Guests at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding reception

Apart from Sunny Deol and Rajveer, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his family - wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman, Abhay Deol posed for the paparazzi. Other celebs snapped at the wedding reception were Prem Chopra-Uma Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai, Suniel Shetty, and others.

(The Deol family at reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Guests at the reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's first wedding pictures

A while ago, Karan Deol shared a set of three pictures on his Instagram handle from the wedding. For the wedding ceremony, Karan opted for an ivory white sherwani, while the bride looked beautiful in a red lehenga set. Alongside the photos, the actor wrote a sweet caption, calling his wife Drisha "my today and all of my tomorrows".

He added, "The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Deol will be next seen in Apne 2.