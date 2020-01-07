3 Days Before 'Chhapaak' Release, Deepika Padukone At JNU Campus For Promotions: Sources

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday evening reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus (JNU) in Delhi to stand in solidarity along with students after the horrific violent attack on Sunday night. From a series of pictures and a video that has surfaced, the actor WHO has been promoting her film, Chhapaak in the National capital was seen along with a group of students and other protestors. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid sloganeering that was going on then.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Sources claim that it is a part of Film promotions

However, Sources say this is part of promotions, as a result of the imminent release of her film, Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Speaking to the news daily, Deepika Padukone said that Chhapaak had been her most challenging film, emotionally. She also spoke about the preparations that she had to go through for the shoot, such as going through look tests, working on the prosthetics, costumes, and script readings with her co-actors and Meghna.

She even spent time with Laxmi Agarwal, whose life the movie is based on. However, she added that for a film of this nature, you can never be fully prepared.

Deepika Padukone in a recent interview to a media publication opened up regarding the current political scenario in the country and said that she's 'glad' that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united in the time of need.

Feeling proud over the fact that people aren't 'scared' to express themselves, she said, 'People are voicing their opinion whether on streets or from their homes and so if we want to see a change in our society, we must keep all points of view on the table'

