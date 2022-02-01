Deepika Padukone Reveals Ananya Panday Is 'most Likely To Laugh' On Sets Of 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone is all set to share the screen space with Ananya Panday in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The Bollywood divas will play cousins in the film and have a much similar bond off-screen as well. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone teased Ananya Panday for always being on her phone. Deepika also revealed Ananya was the most likely to laugh on the sets of the film.

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday along with Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra recently appeared in an interview with Hindustan Times. In the interview, the cast and director of the upcoming film spoke about several behind-the-scenes fun and also made several revelations about each other.

When they were asked who would start laughing and ruin an intense scene while shooting, Deepika Padukone was quick enough to point at Ananya Panday. When Ananya asked when did she laugh, Deepika Padukone revealed the Student Of The Year 2 star is the "most likely to laugh." Director Shakun Batra could not agree more with Deepika and began describing an incident.

The director revealed Ananya Panday was laughing when they were filming the last scene of the movie. He explained it was the last day of the shoot and they were filming an intense scene when Ananya was laughing. When he went up to tell her that he found her laughing while looking at the wide shot, Ananya explained she was laughing for the take. Shakun Batra continued and revealed when he told Ananya she cannot laugh in a serious scene, the latter began to justify and say she was acting and not laughing. Shakun Batra further revealed Ananya Panday was not only laughing but also repeatedly looking at the crew and cracking up. Ananya replied, "One time, one time."

Details about Gehraiyaan

The upcoming romance drama Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film's trailer gave a hint at the intense romance viewers will see between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters as they fall for each other and hide it from their respective partners. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/@ananyapanday