Deepika Padukone Shares Cheat Sheet To Tackle Anxiety; Gives 'jaadoo Ki Jhappi' To Fans

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been delighting her Instagram family with freshly brewed content. Be it goofy dance videos or bake-offs with her best friend, Deepika Padukone's Instagram is a sheer charm for her fans. Recently, the actor took to the photo-sharing site and dropped a video addressing the need to overcome anxiety.

Deepika Padukone collaborates with Danny Casale

For her recent video, the Padmavaat star collaborated with animator Danny Casale and created a reel video. The video has a voice over by Padukone. The actor says, "Hey, don't worry. Here, do this with me. Take a deep breath and then breathe out and do this." The Padmaavat actor added that this is a 'jaadoo ki jhappi' at the end of the video.

Sharing the animated reel video, the Tamasha actor wrote, "Tag someone who deserves a Jadoo Ki Jhappi." As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop red hearts and motivating comments. Radhi Devlukia-Shetty commented, "Ah I love this !!!!!" while motivational speaker Jay Shetty wrote, "Love this." A fan commented, "Please this is way too cute," another one chipped in, "Why so adorable." A netizen wrote, "The collab we didn't know we needed." Another one added, "This is really cute love it! Much needed indeed."

Padukone has been quite active in spreading mental health awareness. She has been extensively working towards normalising mental illness. The Chennai Express actor, herself, has been vocal about battling depression in the year 2015. She currently runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to help people who are struggling with their mental health.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Deepika Padukone has several releases in her kitty. She is currently awaiting the release of a sports drama titled 83. The film also features her husband, Ranveer Singh as the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled flick that features Ananya Pandey and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Padukone will also be sharing space with Baahubali star Prabhas in her upcoming project. The Chhapaak actor will also feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern and Siddharth Anand's film, Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

(IMAGE CREDITS: DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S INSTAGRAM)