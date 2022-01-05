Deepika Padukone Shares Her Journey Of 'following Her Bliss' On 36th Birthday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on January 5, 2022, and many celebrities have been extending wishes for the Bajirao Mastaani actor. 83 actor and Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh has also shared a post in which the Chhapaak actor could be seen enjoying the sunset in the middle of the sea. Now, Deepika has also shared a video via the photo-blogging site, Instagram.

Deepika Padukone shared a video of her acting career

On her special day, Deepika shared her journey about what she has achieved so far; from the beginning to date. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the same in the form of a video. She asked people to follow their bliss and put themselves on track. The caption of the video post read, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you ought to be living in the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would."

The video features ups and downs of the Chennai Express actor, which begins with Deepika winning the Best Female Actor award for Bollywood and video breaks in between into the phase where she was dealing with depression. The video is all about the actor defining success and how she evolved from the time when she just entered the industry.

Deepika shares new posters of Gehraiyaan

Earlier in the day, Deepika treated her fans with new posters of her upcoming venture Gehraiyaan. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Gehraiyaan will premiere on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone