After actor Mrunal Thakur landed in controversy for liking a sexist post on Deepika Padukone, the latter also responded to influencer Freddy Birdy’s jibe regarding her clothes at the Gehraiyaan promotions. Freddy had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”

Deepika who is promoting her upcoming film will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for the first time. The film helmed by Shakun Batra is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. As per ANI, during the trailer launch, Deepika gave a briefing about her role in the upcoming film and said that she will be seen playing Alisha. “My character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw, and relatable,” she said at the event.

Deepika Padukone hits back at trolls on her Gehraiyaan promotions outfits

Soon after Freddy’s post received immense views, Deepika took a jibe on the influencer and responded with a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She put the #IYKYK’ sticker, which stands for if you know, you know. Later, Freddy retaliated and shared her post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone’s entire career.”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, several Twitter users trolled actor Mrunal Thakur for liking a sexist post on Deepika Padukone. Later on, Saturday, taking to Twitter, Mrunal sparred with Deepika’s fans. The fan had shared a post about Mrunal liking the post on Instagram. On this, she replied saying, ‘Get well soon.’ In another tweet, she wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”

