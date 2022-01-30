'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone Introduces Dhairya Karwa As Karan In Latest Clip From Film

Makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity ahead of the film's release next month. The film's trailer, first track Doobey as well as the newly released character teasers have created a massive buzz on social media. Deepika recently dropped a clip via social media, introducing her co-star Dhairya Karwa's character Karan Arora. Dhairya will be seen essaying Deepika's on-screen husband, with the duo appearing to be at crossroads with each other in their long-standing relationship.

Deepika Padukone introduces Dhairya Karwa's character from Gehraiyaan

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 30, the Om Shanti Om actor dropped the brief teaser which opens up with her telling Dhairya "I just wonder how we got here Karan", post which the clip pans to various moments from their relationship. In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes just trying is not enough…You ought to do it with all your heart…Meet #Karan #GehraiyaanOnPrime Releasing #11thFebruary." Dhairya also shared the clip and wrote, "We don’t all choose to run the rat race". Take a look.

The character teasers come shortly after the film's trailer was released. It started with Deepika's character Alisha and Karwa's Karan having a rocky relationship. It then pans to Alisha's cousin Tia (Ananya Pandey) introducing the duo to her fiancé Zain (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), as Alisha and Zain start falling for each other. Embarking on infidelity, their relationship causes a series of tumultuous events in both the couples' lives. With this, the film sheds light on the complexities of modern relationships. Deepika shared the trailer with the caption, "Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!"

During the trailer launch of their film, the actor spoke about her role and experience working with the director. As per ANI, she said,'' Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable.'' The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHAIRYAKARWA)