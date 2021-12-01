Deepika Padukone Talks About Bond With Vin Diesel Post 'XXX'; Addresses Romance Rumours

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has played various roles in several blockbuster films in her entire career so far. However, it is not only Bollywood, but the star has also worked in some overseas projects. Back in 2017, Deepika Padukone starred opposite Vin Diesel in the Hollywood film XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. Deepika and Vin Diesel appeared in several shows and events together for the film's promotion which led to some romance rumours about the two. Deepika Padukone fuelled those rumours during a talk show and also got candid about what was in her head.

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone became the second Bollywood actor to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actor talked about her career and how she planned to become an actor. During the chat, Ellen DeGeneres asked Deepika how she got the part in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. Answering the question, Deepika revealed that she auditioned for Fast & Furious 7 but could not do the film. She further said, "I think people remember me from that audition. Everyone talks about the chemistry and about a year ago I got a call from Paramount about the film." The actor added she flew down to Toronto and met the makers. Moreover, she also visited Vin Diesel in LA and soon after she arrived, she began doing a photoshoot with Vin Diesel in the middle of the night which confirmed she got the part.

Deepika Padukone reveals what she thinks of Vin Diesel

Seeing the photo, Ellen DeGeneres asked Deepika about the romance between Vin Diesel and her. Deepika blushed hearing the show host and said, "there's no smoke without fire." But, the actor immediately confirmed it was all in her head. When questioned further, Deepika said, "So yeah, I mean, in my head, I think we're together we have this amazing chemistry." "We live together and we have these amazing babies. But, it's all in my head," added the Padmaavat star. Deepika also confirmed Vin Diesel was never a crush and asked Ellen to ask him what he thinks about the same.

However, at that time, Deepika Padukone was dating her now-husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple were papped together several times before making their relationship official. In 2018, the two tied the knot in a private affair.

Image: Instagram/@deepikablessed