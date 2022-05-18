Last Updated:

Deepika Padukone Turns Boss-lady In Black Suit, Assures 'One Day Cannes Will Be In India'



cannes 2022

Image: Twitter/@ANI/ DeepikaPadukone


Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 came in as a massive moment of pride for India. Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the festival revealed the Jury President and Padukone as one of the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. To double the celebration, this year just isn't the 75th year of Cannes, but it also marks the 75 years of India's Independence. 

During the 'Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion', Deepika Padukone spoke highly of the representation of India at the 75th Festival de Cannes.

'India is at the cusp of greatness': Deepika Padukone

During the press conference, Deepika Padukone thanked eminent personalities including AR Rahman who majorly contributed to putting India on the global map. The Gehraiyaan star explained that it is just a 'beginning' for India, she asserted that there's a long way to go. However, Padukone concluded by sharing her inspiring thought of a promising day when India won't be at Cannes, but Cannes will be in India.

Deepika Padukone said, "India is at the cusp of greatness, this is just the beginning. I wanna thank AR Rahman sir and others for putting India at the global level. There's a long way to go for India. Earlier we used to have handful of talent who could make it but I believe now there surely will be a day when India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be at India."

For the event, the star opted for a stunning all-black attire which was accessorised with a statement necklace. Hair tied in a loose bun and red bold lips rounded off her entire look.

Deepika padukone

 Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

Image: Twitter/@ANI

